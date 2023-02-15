Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines

Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine in addition to other charges.(Prayitno / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kali-Ray Skinner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, Division of Gaming Enforcement to crack down on local businesses that are operating illegal slot machines or gambling devices.

Some local businesses may be in violation of section 849.15, Florida Statues. These machines may only be operated on tribal property and within pari-mutuel facilities located in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Possessing and operating these machines or devices illegally may subject the operator to criminal sanctions, of 60 days in jail to 5 years in the Florida State Prison, in addition to a $10,000 penalty per machine.

The sheriff’s department urges residents to visit https://www.fgcc.fl.gov/file-a-complaint/ or call (850)-895-8125 if they believe they have encountered an illegal gambling machine or device.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Residents in Holiday Estates face challenges as they rebuild.
Residents from Holiday Estates in Englewood facing challenges as they rebuild from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies search for cigarette thieves.
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case
Debris from Hurricane Ian was managed by contractor AshBritt.
Charlotte County ends hurricane debris collection
The project is now moving forward after residents approved a referendum last November.
North Port to hold public meeting on Price Boulevard project
This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
Former Hillsborough prosecutor filing appeal to get job back