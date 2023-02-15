Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, Division of Gaming Enforcement to crack down on local businesses that are operating illegal slot machines or gambling devices.

Some local businesses may be in violation of section 849.15, Florida Statues. These machines may only be operated on tribal property and within pari-mutuel facilities located in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Possessing and operating these machines or devices illegally may subject the operator to criminal sanctions, of 60 days in jail to 5 years in the Florida State Prison, in addition to a $10,000 penalty per machine.

The sheriff’s department urges residents to visit https://www.fgcc.fl.gov/file-a-complaint/ or call (850)-895-8125 if they believe they have encountered an illegal gambling machine or device.

