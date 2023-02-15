Advertise With Us
Charlotte County ends hurricane debris collection

Debris from Hurricane Ian was managed by contractor AshBritt.
Debris from Hurricane Ian was managed by contractor AshBritt.
By Kali-Ray Skinner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County’s storm-debris collector AshBritt collected 4.6 million cubic yards of debris and has ended operations on Saturday, according to the county’s website.

The company picked up debris as a result of Hurricane Ian all around the county. Residents also dropped off 50,410 loads of waste.

The more than 95,000 loads picked up included more than 4 million cubic yards of vegetative debris and nearly 600,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris.

The county’s two mini-transfer and recycling facilities have returned to pre-storm business operation and hours as of Feb. 14.

