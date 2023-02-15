Advertise With Us
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a crash in the parking lot of a preschool in South Carolina, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the little girl was getting out of a car in the drop-off line at Covenant Christian Academy just after 8 a.m. when she was hit by the same car.

She was taken to the hospital where she died of a traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma, Senior Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson explained.

“Covenant Baptist and Covenant Christian Academy are a strong faith-based community,” the church said in a statement. “As Christians, we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

No further information was available.

