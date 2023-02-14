What’s Cooking? - Feb. 14, 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s the recipe for today’s “What’s Cooking?” segment.

Middle Eastern Chicken!

Dania Hamad passed this on from “Amira.”

Ingredients:

Whole chicken: In order to get the chicken broth the right taste, I recommend going with a whole chicken. Molokhia just doesn’t taste the same if you only use chicken breasts in my opinion.

Rice: I use Egyptian rice for this recipe which is also known as Calrose rice.

Butter: You can use ghee, butter, or olive oil.

Onion: You can use brown onions, white onions, red onions, or sweet onions. Green onion won’t work for this recipe.

Garlic: Molokhia with chicken needs fresh garlic. Dried garlic or garlic powder will not give the same results.

Tomato paste: Any type of tomato paste will do.

Lime: I recommend fresh lime for this recipe.

Spices: You will need whole cardamom pods, a bay leaf, and ground coriander.

Boil chicken in water to create the broth. Use broth to flavor rice.

