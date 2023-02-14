Warmer weather on the way for the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will remain the dominate weather driver again today. Calm weather will continue under rain-free skies.

Clear crisp nights and sunny afternoons will be the rule for several more days. As the high pressure ridge drifts toward the Atlantic, our winds begin a shift to the east, then to the south and eventually southwest on Friday. Consequently, our temperatures rise into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday and become uncomfortably humid on Friday.

On Friday, a weak cold front will move past and bring a few clouds and the chance for a shower or two. It will not lower our temperatures all that much. Dew points will fall however, and the lower humidity will make the weekend feel very nice. Winds will be elevated on Friday and Saturday.

