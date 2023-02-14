Advertise With Us
Ten couples say ‘I do’ in Manatee County for Valentine’s Day Group Wedding

Manatee County Group Wedding!
Manatee County Group Wedding!(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Ten couples took the plunge in downtown Bradenton on Valentine’s Day.

It was the Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Third Annual Valentine’s Day wedding. Ten couples exchanged vows on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse.

The ceremony took only a few minutes before everyone was pronounced as spouses and got to give each other a smooch.

Hopefully, this means no one will forget their anniversary.

