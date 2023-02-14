Suncoast residents react to Michigan State University shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Families connected with Michigan State University are in mourning after a deadly shooting on Monday night.

Students received an alert at 8:31 p.m. telling them to “run, hide, fight” as gunshots rang out at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

Even though the event took place over 1,000 miles away, there are plenty of local connections.

Former Spartan alum and Suncoast resident Jan Thornburg has deep ties to East Lansing where the school is located. She said her sister and niece live about a mile away from campus.

When she heard the news about an active shooter on the loose, she immediately reached out to make sure they were safe.

“My mind just started twirling wondering what is happening?” Thornburg said. “My sister was in her area about a mile and a half away. She had asked her daughter to make sure she stayed home [Monday] night just out of safety concerns as everybody was trying to figure out what was going on.”

Michael Glover is the father of Jaron Glover who plays Wide Receiver for MSU Football. Many people might know Jaron from his time at Riverview High School.

Michael said it was hard having his son over 1,000 miles away during such a scary situation.

“Yeah, I felt helpless because he’s so far away. I could hear it in his voice that he was a little traumatized. I wanted to be with him. I wanted to assure him everything was going to be ok,” said Glover.

He explained, it was a sleepless night as he waited for things to unfold.

“I really couldn’t rest until I heard that he was apprehended,” he said.

After several hours, the search came to an end.

Glover and Thornburg said, even though their families went through such a tragic experience, their love for their school is unwavering.

“The coaches were in constant contact with everybody making sure everybody was safe and ok. That’s one reason I’m glad he chose Michigan State is because they stress family,” said Glover.

Thornburg said, “It’s a tough time but I know Spartans will get through this and we’ll get through it together.”

