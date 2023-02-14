Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Suncoast residents react to Michigan State University shooting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Families connected with Michigan State University are in mourning after a deadly shooting on Monday night.

Students received an alert at 8:31 p.m. telling them to “run, hide, fight” as gunshots rang out at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

Even though the event took place over 1,000 miles away, there are plenty of local connections.

Former Spartan alum and Suncoast resident Jan Thornburg has deep ties to East Lansing where the school is located. She said her sister and niece live about a mile away from campus.

When she heard the news about an active shooter on the loose, she immediately reached out to make sure they were safe.

“My mind just started twirling wondering what is happening?” Thornburg said. “My sister was in her area about a mile and a half away. She had asked her daughter to make sure she stayed home [Monday] night just out of safety concerns as everybody was trying to figure out what was going on.”

Michael Glover is the father of Jaron Glover who plays Wide Receiver for MSU Football. Many people might know Jaron from his time at Riverview High School.

Michael said it was hard having his son over 1,000 miles away during such a scary situation.

“Yeah, I felt helpless because he’s so far away. I could hear it in his voice that he was a little traumatized. I wanted to be with him. I wanted to assure him everything was going to be ok,” said Glover.

He explained, it was a sleepless night as he waited for things to unfold.

“I really couldn’t rest until I heard that he was apprehended,” he said.

After several hours, the search came to an end.

Glover and Thornburg said, even though their families went through such a tragic experience, their love for their school is unwavering.

“The coaches were in constant contact with everybody making sure everybody was safe and ok. That’s one reason I’m glad he chose Michigan State is because they stress family,” said Glover.

Thornburg said, “It’s a tough time but I know Spartans will get through this and we’ll get through it together.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock...
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
Some areas in Suncoast may seem some harmful algal blooms

Latest News

Manatee County School District
Manatee County School Board approves book procedure
Suncoast residents react to MSU shooting
Suncoast residents react to MSU shooting
FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge