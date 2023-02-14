Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of shots fired at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 4
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock...
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
Initially concerned about "vulgarity," board members reversed their decision to cancel a high...
Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars

Latest News

Residents in Holiday Estates face challenges as they rebuild.
Residents from Holiday Estates in Englewood facing challenges as they rebuild from Hurricane Ian
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
Fallout continues following a girl's death from suicide after a beating by four teens was...
Superintendent resigns following New Jersey teen's suicide