Meals on Wheels Plus celebrates Valentine’s Day early to help those in need

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, the local organization held a Galantine’s Champagne Brunch at their new William G & Marie Selby Foundation Nutrition Services Center.

This was the inaugural event at the new facility located inside the Meals on Wheels main office off Highway 301 in Bradenton. The facility is a state of the art, with high-definition televisions, a kitchen, private bathrooms, and an open floor plan. It is ADA complaint and ideal for banquets, business presentations, cooking demonstrations and more.

President & CEO, Maribeth Phillips, says the new room is open to any group or organization and when you rent the nutrition center, you’re also helping feed people who are in need.

“All of the proceeds we raise by renting out this space, go towards the Food Bank of Manatee, Friendship Dining, the Adult Daycare, and home delivered meals,” said Phillips.

The new facility is 4,400 square feet. It has a maximum occupancy of 80-people. It is located on the second floor with elevator access and has plenty of parking available.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 941-747-4655.

