Manatee commissioners seek to label county as gun sanctuary

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners have proposed designating Manatee County as a “Gun Sanctuary” county.

At a county commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Jason Bearden proposed the resolution, saying the measure is to protect citizens’ “God-given” rights. In a unanimous vote, the commission directed the county attorney to draft a resolution.

“With all the gun regulation going on right now, this would be a good opportunity to send a message to Joe Biden,” Bearden said. “That his unconstitutional policies will not be tolerated; that he can take his policies and stick it where the sun don’t shine.”

While Bearden did not offer any specifics as to what such a resolution would say, similar measures in other counties generally profess support for the Second Amendment while resisting any federal or state laws that would be seen as restricting gun owners’ rights.

“I think it’s necessary that we join the ranks,” Bearden said.

The vote to draft a resolution passed 6-0 after Commission Chair Kevin van Osterbridge suggested the resolution’s name be changed to “Second Amendment” sanctuary.

According to sanctuarycounties.org, a pro-Second Amendment group, 42 of Florida’s 67 counties have passed similar resolutions.

Commissioner Amanda Ballard said Manatee’s resolution will not be a new law. “It is not creating any new right to own a gun, not creating any more guns, not increasing the likelihood of violence,” she said.

Reaction was mixed. “It’s insane,” Glenn Pearson, vice chair of the Manatee County Democratic Party, told ABC7. “On the five-year anniversary of Parkland ... It’s thumbing your nose at Red Flag laws.”

The so-called “red flag” law allow authorities to disarm people that threaten others or may be a threat to themselves. Pearson said the law has been used 5,000 times in the last five years and was credited with stopped a mass shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

“It (resolution) doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Commissioner James Satcher said he was pleased with creating the resolution, “When you see national politicians continuously come up with the wrong solution,” he said. “The actual solution is to allow the good people to arm themselves and to be dangerous when they need to be.”

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said she was excited when the resolution was put on the agenda. “This is the most conservative board Manatee County has ever had. It shows where this county is heading,” she said.

“It’s no secret we need to show the nation that Florida is definitely a free state,” Baugh said. As horrible as (Parkland) was, had one person been in that school, it could have been stopped.

“The majority of people who do carry are good people. Good solid citizens that want to help and protect our state and our country,” she said.

During public comment on the resolution, Evelyn Almodóvar, chair of the Manatee County Democratic Party, quoted statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which analyzed data from medium-sized cities from 2016-2020. In that data, Bradenton had the highest suicide by gun rate in the U.S., with 34.5 suicides per 100,000 people. The resolution “puts citizens in danger,” she said.

Andrea Griffin, a Manatee County resident, applauded the resolution. “There was a lot of knee-jerk reaction to Parkland,’ she said. “Students are sitting ducks. Doors are locked. Windows are locked. Crazed maniacs can go in and do anything they want,” she said.

