Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. A day to express love, romance and, apparently, revenge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.

“Did they steal your heart, credit cards, or property?!” the sheriff’s office says on Twitter.

“This Valentine’s Day, contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest. Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO,” the tweet says.

“This 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙮 promotion has no expiration date and applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”

💖Happy Valentines Day💖 pic.twitter.com/2yHv12DFq6 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 14, 2023

