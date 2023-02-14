Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. A day to express love, romance and, apparently, revenge.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.

“Did they steal your heart, credit cards, or property?!” the sheriff’s office says on Twitter.

“This Valentine’s Day, contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest. Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO,” the tweet says.

“This 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙮 promotion has no expiration date and applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock...
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Stoneman Douglas victims

Latest News

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks with the news media after a meeting of...
‘Ghost runner’ in extra innings made permanent by MLB
Calm days due to stable high pressure
Warmer weather on the way for the next few days
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 13, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - February 13, 2023