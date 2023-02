PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has been reported on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Pinellas County .

The blockage has been reported on milemarker 14 in the southbound lanes. All lanes are currently blocked and traffic cameras are down.

Expect delays if you are driving from Pinellas to Manatee County.

