Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced temporary daytime lane closures near the US 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Friday, Feb. 17.

Those lane closures will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

🚧 The outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Main Street will be closed Feb. 15.

🚧 The outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road will be closed on Feb. 15-17

The temporary lane closures are necessary while crews clean and inspect underground storm drainage pipes and pour a concrete driveway that connects to US 41 at 1st Street.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock...
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
Some areas in Suncoast may seem some harmful algal blooms

Latest News

A shooting occurred at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Suncoast residents react to Michigan State University shooting
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
What's Cooking - Feb. 14, 2023
What’s Cooking? - Feb. 14, 2023
Marcin Wasag
Deputies: Suspect sexually assaulted woman, steals vehicle