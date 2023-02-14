FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced temporary daytime lane closures near the US 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout Wednesday, Feb. 15 through Friday, Feb. 17.

Those lane closures will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

🚧 The outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Main Street will be closed Feb. 15.

🚧 The outside lane on US 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road will be closed on Feb. 15-17

The temporary lane closures are necessary while crews clean and inspect underground storm drainage pipes and pour a concrete driveway that connects to US 41 at 1st Street.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.