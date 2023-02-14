Deputies: Suspect sexually assaulted woman, steals vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say a man sexually assaulted a woman and stole a vehicle from another.

Officials have charged Marcin Wasag with Sexual Assault, Aggravated Battery, and four additional felony charges.

On February 12, 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting that Wasag had stolen a vehicle from a Sarasota residence. When deputies arrived, they located two female victims, ages 66 and 70. The 70-year-old had been bound and sexually assaulted within the home, and the 66-year-old was robbed of $900 and her vehicle.

Deputies later located Wasag driving the stolen vehicle and fled when they attempted a traffic stop. Deputies say he eventually crashed the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Wasag is currently held in the Sarasota County Correctional Facility with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.