Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Deputies: Suspect sexually assaulted woman, steals vehicle

Marcin Wasag
Marcin Wasag(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say a man sexually assaulted a woman and stole a vehicle from another.

Officials have charged Marcin Wasag with Sexual Assault, Aggravated Battery, and four additional felony charges.

On February 12, 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting that Wasag had stolen a vehicle from a Sarasota residence. When deputies arrived, they located two female victims, ages 66 and 70. The 70-year-old had been bound and sexually assaulted within the home, and the 66-year-old was robbed of $900 and her vehicle.

Deputies later located Wasag driving the stolen vehicle and fled when they attempted a traffic stop. Deputies say he eventually crashed the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Wasag is currently held in the Sarasota County Correctional Facility with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock...
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
Some areas in Suncoast may seem some harmful algal blooms

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
What's Cooking - Feb. 14, 2023
What’s Cooking? - Feb. 14, 2023
Manatee County Group Wedding!
Ten couples say ‘I do’ in Manatee County for Valentine’s Day Group Wedding
12 manatees released back into wild
A record 12 manatees released into the wild in one day