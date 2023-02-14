Chilly start but a warm finish for Valentine’s Day

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Valentine’s day everyone! Jackets will be required for the kids as you send them off to school but will warm up nicely by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s by mid afternoon. Winds will be out of the ENE to start off but quickly turn to the SE by noon at 5-10 mph. We will see a little sea breeze kick in which will bring the flow onshore which will cause some irritation due to red tide along some of the area beaches.

Mother Nature gives us all a sweet Valentine (WWSB)

For Valentine’s evening expect to see a nice one with clear skies and temperatures around 70 at the time of sunset which is at 6:21 on Tuesday. Winds at that time at the beach will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be even warmer with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and quickly warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Thursday will be the same as Wednesday just a couple of degrees warmer under mostly sunny skies.

Friday we will see a weak cold front approach and bring increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for a few showers later in the day and through the evening. It will be breezy with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph by late afternoon. The rain chance is at 30% for a few scattered showers. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70s due to the increase in cloud cover.

Slight chance for showers Friday (WWSB)

Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies and cooler weather move in behind the front. The high on Saturday will be in the low 70s and it will be breezy with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph during the afternoon.

Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s and no chance for rain.

