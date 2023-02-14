The Chicks announce 2023 world tour

(Gray News) – Country music superstars The Chicks are hitting the road for a world tour this summer.

The band, formerly known as Dixie Chicks, will stop in 37 cities across Europe and North America, including 21 stops in the United States.

The tour kicks off June 20 in Oslo, Norway and will end September 18 in Toronto, Canada.

In 2020, the band removed “Dixie” from their name, saying the word had negative connotations with slavery.

Following the rebranding, The Chicks released “Gaslighter,” their first album in 14 years.

The Chicks will be joined by special guests Maren Morris, Wild Rivers and Ben Harper in select cities on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

The tour will be hitting the following cities:

EUROPE

June 20 – Oslo, Norway*

June 21 – Stockholm, Sweden*

June 23 – Amsterdam, the Netherlands*

June 27 – Cardiff, UK*

June 28 – Glasgow, UK*

June 30 – Dublin, Ireland*

July 2 – Birmingham, UK*

July 4 – Manchester, UK*

UNITED STATES

July 21 – Tulsa, OK^

July 22 – Little Rock, AR^

July 25 – Louisville, KY^

July 27 – Nashville, TN^

July 29 – Knoxville, TN^

July 30 – Greensboro, NC^

August 2 – Columbia, MD^

August 3 – Bethel, NY^

August 5 – Gilford, NH^

August 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY^

August 10 – Hershey, PA#

August 11 – Canandaigua, NY#

August 13 – Bangor, ME^

August 16 – Columbus, OH#

August 17 – Grand Rapids, MI#

August 19 – Des Moines, IA#

August 25 – St. Paul, MN^

August 26 – Madison, WI#

August 29 – Kansas City, MO#

August 30 – Omaha, NE#

September 1 – Sioux Falls, SD#

CANADA

September 5 – Vancouver, BC*

September 7 – Calgary, AB*

September 8 – Edmonton, AB*

September 10 – Saskatoon, SK*

September 12 – Winnipeg, MB*

September 15 – Ottawa, ON*

September 16 – London, ON*

September 18 – Toronto, ON*

KEY:

*with Maren Morris

^with Wild Rivers

#with Ben Harper

