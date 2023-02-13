Sunshine returns and a warm-up begins today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The area of low pressure that brought the weekend wind and rain will continue to pull away and allow high pressure to build in. The high will expand over the Florida peninsula and the eastern seaboard over the next few days.

This will lead to sunny skies and rain-free conditions. Winds will die down and a slow turn to the east will take place. The east wind is a warming wind, so over the next few days our high temperatures will increase and approach the 80-degree mark by midweek. The low temperature tonight will be a bit cooler due to the lighter winds and the morning skies and dry air that still remains in place. However, as daytime temperatures rise into the upper 70s by tomorrow, our nighttime lows will follow.

On Valentines Day, the high temperature will rise into the upper 70s but the humidity will remain very comfortable. Winds will be breezy but not winds and the sun will shine. It will be a beautiful day and the evening will be clear and filled with stars.

The next chance for rain will not come until the end of the work week. Friday will have a small 20% chance for showers.

