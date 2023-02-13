Advertise With Us
Some areas in Suncoast may seem some harmful algal blooms

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next 36 hours, some beaches in the area may see an increase in harmful red tide blooms.

In that time period, some beaches may experience a MODERATE to HIGH risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis (red tide) in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation is most likely to occur when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore, and less likely when winds are blowing offshore.

Conditions may vary. Karenia brevis is also present along the coast at concentrations that may cause respiratory irritation with onshore winds in Collier, Manatee, Monroe and Pinllas.

Click here to check levels according to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

