Sarasota Police invite public comments during accreditation process

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is inviting public comments as part of its accreditation process.

A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will be in Sarasota March 21 to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

The Sarasota Police Department has to comply with numerous standards to receive accredited status, and many standards are critical to life, health, safety issues and best practices.

As part of the on-site assessment, the general public is invited to offer comments to the assessment team.

For more information regarding CFA or for citizens wishing to offer written comments about the department, please send correspondence to: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, FL 32302, or email to flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us

The CFA assessment team comprises law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies throughout Florida.

The Sarasota Police Department’s accreditation is valid for three years.

A standards copy is available online at www.flaccreditation.org under the standards tab.

