Sarasota pickleball tournament supports local children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pickleball championship with a purpose took place on the morning of February 12 at Newton Estates Park.

The tournament benefitted the Sertoma Kids Speech-Language Clinic, a local organization dedicated to helping children overcome various communication disorders. Pamela Plank, the Executive Director of Sertoma Kids, stated, “We work with children with learning disabilities, we work with children who have autism, we work with children who have dyslexia or apraxia of some speech, we work with children who have disfluency and we work with pre-literacy. "

Pickleball players competed with hopes of winning the championship pickleball game along with a medal and even a jar of pickles. The Inside player winner was Jann Webster and the Outside player winner was Harry Long. Harry told ABC7, “I’ve had a mentor l in my life when I was a youngster and its nothing like being able to see someone doing something that’s positive so you can have a role model. The more that you can do that and provide that for a kid so they can see positive things happening, the better it’s going to be for them and you to make it a better world for everybody.”

Sertoma Kids will also host the My Hometown Fest event on Saturday, March 25 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. The details can be found here.

