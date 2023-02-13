Roses are red, violets are blue, flower shops work overtime to make a better Valentine’s for you

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s crunch time for local flower shops as they get ready for Valentine’s Day.

Art Conforti has been in the flower business for over thirty years and is a consultant for Scarlett’s Flowers in Bradenton. He explained how hard florists work to ensure a successful Valentine’s for everyone.

“I’ll tell you, it’s amazing. You’re going to have five times the amount of business.,” said Conforti. “You have to have more staff, more delivery, more product—so it’s not just about adding more roses. It’s about all of the people that have to make those roses, prepare those roses, and deliver them. So, there are a lot of moving parts.”

It’s something Susan Phipps, the owner of Saddle Creek Florist, can relate to.

“On a normal day, if we do 20 deliveries, we’re happy. Today, I had 110 going out,” said Phipps referring to the day before Valentine’s Day.

While she pushes over 100 orders the day before the big day. She said she’s expecting about 300 on the actual day.

“It’s a lot. We’re just a little shop. I can only imagine what the big shops do. We have three designers, and we get it done,” she said.

With hundreds of orders on the docket waiting to be delivered, Conforti said a better option is for people to pick them up and deliver them in person.

“It’s hard to get all of these deliveries met within a timely fashion. The more you can remove from your order like [delivery], the easier the results and will be more favorable for you,” he said.

