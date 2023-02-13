Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Initially concerned about "vulgarity," board members reversed their decision to cancel a high...
Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars
Hunsader Farms Possible Changes
Hunsader Farms could see changes
This is a photo of the Bradenton Area River Regatta from a previous year.
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning

Latest News

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads