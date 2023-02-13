Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Kansas City officer shot, hurt after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas...
The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City police officer was hit by gunfire and wounded at the department’s headquarters shortly after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, authorities said early Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The source and motive of the gunfire are unknown.

The officer was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the police department in downtown Kansas City, just blocks from a large Super Bowl viewing party and about 15 minutes after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

The officer was immediately taken to a hospital and was stable Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 4
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Initially concerned about "vulgarity," board members reversed their decision to cancel a high...
Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars
Windy
Windy and cooler Sunday. Really Windy!
Windy Sunday
Cold Front Passes Leaving behind a Windy, Cool Sunday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the...
Super Bowl 57 ends in win for Kansas City Chiefs
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial looms for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35