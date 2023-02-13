Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

German ballet director suspended after feces attack

A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German...
A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face by a ballet director in the city of Hannover after he apparently accused her of driving away ticket holders. The Hannover state theater apologized for the incident on Saturday and said Monday that it was suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect.(Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face by a ballet director in the city of Hannover after he apparently took offense at a review she wrote.

The Hannover state opera house apologized for the incident and said Monday that it was suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect.

The daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that a furious Goecke approached its dance critic, Wiebke Huester, during the interval of a premiere at Hannover’s opera house on Saturday and asked what she was doing there. It said that the two didn’t know each other personally.

The newspaper said that Goecke, who apparently felt provoked by a recent review she wrote of a production he staged in the Dutch seat of government, The Hague, threatened to ban her from the ballet and accused her of being responsible for people canceling season tickets in Hannover.

He then pulled out a paper bag with animal feces and smeared her face with the contents before making his way off through a packed theater foyer, the newspaper said. Huester identified the substance as dog feces and said she had filed a criminal complaint, German news agency dpa reported.

In a statement posted on its website, the opera house said that Huester’s “personal integrity” was violated “in an unspeakable way.” It said that it contacted her immediately after the incident to apologize.

It said that Goecke’s “impulsive reaction” violated the ground rules of the theater and that “he caused massive damage to the Hannover State Opera and State Ballet.” As a result, it said, he is being suspended and banned from the opera house until further notice.

Goecke has been given the next few days to apologize “comprehensively” and explain himself to theater management “before further steps are initiated,” it added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 4
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Initially concerned about "vulgarity," board members reversed their decision to cancel a high...
Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars
Windy
Windy and cooler Sunday. Really Windy!
Windy Sunday
Cold Front Passes Leaving behind a Windy, Cool Sunday

Latest News

FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory...
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies
One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the...
Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia
In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and...
Super Bowl T-Mobile ad features Bradley Cooper and his mom
One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the...
Super Bowl ads: Ben Affleck and JLo go to Dunkin'