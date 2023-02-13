DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Stoneman Douglas victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Valentine’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis has order flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of the 17 lives lost during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

“In memory of the lives lost in this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and ask all residents of the State of Florida to pause for a moment of silence at 10:17 am.,” reads the statement from DeSantis.

To view the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day proclamation, click here.

