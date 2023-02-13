Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

DeSantis orders flags to half-staff in honor of Stoneman Douglas victims

After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally sentence the shooter to life in prison without parole.(Source: Google Maps)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Valentine’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis has order flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of the 17 lives lost during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

“In memory of the lives lost in this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and ask all residents of the State of Florida to pause for a moment of silence at 10:17 am.,” reads the statement from DeSantis.

To view the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 4
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Initially concerned about "vulgarity," board members reversed their decision to cancel a high...
Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars
A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock...
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
Windy
Windy and cooler Sunday. Really Windy!

Latest News

44th Avenue East Expansion
44th Avenue East Expansion
Some areas in Suncoast may seem some harmful algal blooms
Englewood rebuilds after Ian
Englewood rebuilds after Ian
It’s crunch time for local flower shops as they get ready for Valentine’s Day.
Roses are red, violets are blue, flower shops work overtime to make a better Valentine’s for you