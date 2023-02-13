Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescues dolphin from Longboat Key

CMA specialist are helping the dolphin heal
CMA specialist are helping the dolphin heal(CMA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has rescued and is rehabilitating a young rough-toothed dolphin from Longboat Key.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Clearwater Marine Aquarium received a report from NOAA that MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium was responding to a young, female rough-toothed dolphin stranded in the area. Roughtoothed dolphins are usually found in tight-knit groups of 10 to 20 individuals but have been reported in groups of up to 100 individuals.

MOTE assessed the animal’s health and transported the animal to CMA for rehabilitation at its Fred Howard Park location.

“The dolphin remains in critical condition but is stable and swimming, which is a hopeful sign,” said veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt with Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “We are running full health assessments and continue to monitor the dolphin’s condition. Our goal is to determine the cause of her stranding and provide the care she needs for rehabilitation.”

The veterinary staff at CMA continues to assess what may have caused the stranding. There were reports of beachgoers attempting to push the dolphin back to the water before trained professionals arrived on the scene.

If the public sees a marine mammal in distress, it’s important to remember not to intervene, and call trained responders at (877) WHALE-HELP. The public should remain at a safe distance, and if conditions allow, take photos to share with biologists once they arrive on scene.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 4
Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Initially concerned about "vulgarity," board members reversed their decision to cancel a high...
Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars
Windy
Windy and cooler Sunday. Really Windy!
Windy Sunday
Cold Front Passes Leaving behind a Windy, Cool Sunday

Latest News

A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock...
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
The Sarasota Police Department is inviting public comments as part of its accreditation process.
Sarasota Police invite public comments during accreditation process
MINOR COLD FRONT ON FRIDAY
Sunshine returns and a warm-up begins today
Medals and prizes for the tournament winners.
Sarasota pickleball tournament supports local children