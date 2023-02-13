Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescues dolphin from Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has rescued and is rehabilitating a young rough-toothed dolphin from Longboat Key.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Clearwater Marine Aquarium received a report from NOAA that MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium was responding to a young, female rough-toothed dolphin stranded in the area. Roughtoothed dolphins are usually found in tight-knit groups of 10 to 20 individuals but have been reported in groups of up to 100 individuals.

MOTE assessed the animal’s health and transported the animal to CMA for rehabilitation at its Fred Howard Park location.

“The dolphin remains in critical condition but is stable and swimming, which is a hopeful sign,” said veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt with Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “We are running full health assessments and continue to monitor the dolphin’s condition. Our goal is to determine the cause of her stranding and provide the care she needs for rehabilitation.”

The veterinary staff at CMA continues to assess what may have caused the stranding. There were reports of beachgoers attempting to push the dolphin back to the water before trained professionals arrived on the scene.

If the public sees a marine mammal in distress, it’s important to remember not to intervene, and call trained responders at (877) WHALE-HELP. The public should remain at a safe distance, and if conditions allow, take photos to share with biologists once they arrive on scene.

