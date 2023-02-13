Another Cool Day then Temperatures Warm Up

Advertise With Us
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday should feel similar to Sunday but less windy. Expect daytime highs in the upper 60′s and lows in the 50s. The wind will have subsided substantially compared to Sunday with average speeds beween 10 and 15 mph.

For boaters and beach goers, a small craft and high surf advisory is in effect until 7 a.m., Monday. These advisories may be continued throughout the day. Seas will be rough in the morning with four to six foot swells, then decrease to a couple feet with a moderate chop as the day progresses, and the winds decrease. Low levels of red tide have been found in isolated spots along the Suncoast. The opportunity for rip currents to develop is high. And the ultra violet index will also be high with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

