Windy and cooler Sunday. Really Windy!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday and Sunday are in a competition to see which one will be the windiest. So far Saturday gave us a peak wind gust of 45 mph out of the south. Our Sunday winds are out of the west and very gusty, so we could match Saturday. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for very rough water conditions including 8 to 10 foot waves. The wind blowing onshore could also increase red tide irritation near the beaches, and give us another day with dangerous rip currents. Winds will die down for the work week, so beach and boating conditions will improve.

Rain totals were light with our cold front overnight. SRQ reported 0.05″, Lakewood Ranch 0.10″ and Bradenton 0.06″. We are tracking another cold front for Friday, but this is another front with very little moisture left when it gets to the Suncoast.

Rain
Rain(Station)

Several beaches reported slight respiratory irritation Saturday, mainly from Siesta Key southward. There’s still no end in sight to the current red tide algae along the southwest coast of Florida.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

