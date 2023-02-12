Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning

WWSB Generic Stock 4
WWSB Generic Stock 4(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.

Red Cross arrived scene to provide assistance to State and Englewood fire marshals.

“The fire does not appear to suspicious in nature at this time, but I would like to take the opportunity to provide a caution to everyone,” said Ray Bauer, Englewood Battalion Chief. “Be careful with high winds this time of year. The fire possibly started from the exterior. I urge everyone to be very cautious of doing any outside burning at this time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Initially concerned about "vulgarity," board members reversed their decision to cancel a high...
Board changes plan to cancel school play after message from Broadway stars
Hunsader Farms Possible Changes
Hunsader Farms could see changes
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Storms and gusty winds possible
Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads

Latest News

Windy
Windy and cooler Sunday. Really Windy!
windy
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - February 11, 2023
Activist artist-in-residence found a home at Ringling art museum
Activist artist-in-residence found a home at Ringling art museum