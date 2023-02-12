Fire destroys Englewood home on Sunday morning

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire at a home in Englewood on Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 7:45 a.m. at a mobile home on San Casa Drive. Officials say two adults and five children are the occupants of the residence. They are all safe, but their home been completely destroyed.

Red Cross arrived scene to provide assistance to State and Englewood fire marshals.

“The fire does not appear to suspicious in nature at this time, but I would like to take the opportunity to provide a caution to everyone,” said Ray Bauer, Englewood Battalion Chief. “Be careful with high winds this time of year. The fire possibly started from the exterior. I urge everyone to be very cautious of doing any outside burning at this time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

