Cold Front Passes Leaving behind a Windy, Cool Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front passed through Saturday evening leaving cooler temperatures and gusty winds for Sunday. Expect a dry, mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 60′s and lows in the 50s. Winds will mostly be from the northwest between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Boaters beware, as a small craft advisory is in effect until early Monday morning. Expect very rough seas with waves around three feet on Sunday. For beach goers, chances for rip currents will be high on Sunday with strong winds. Red tide along the Suncoast has been detected in isolated areas. The northern beaches are typically fairing a bit better with regards to the low concentrations. Some clouds will linger in the morning but as the day progresses it will be mostly sunny. No rain is in the forecast for the daytime hours.

Monday will hold on to similar conditions, except the winds will die down to 10-15 mph. As the week progresses expect beautiful days ahead. It will be dry and mostly sunny with comfortable highs in the 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day, hitting a high of 82. Rain chances return on Thursday overnight, as another weak cold front moves through Friday.

