Windy weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system gathering over the Gulf Coast States will sweep a cold front our way late on Saturday. We will see warm temperatures continue on Saturday with lows in the mid 60s and warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon. The rain chance during the morning hours is at 20% for a passing shower.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day on Saturday and the rain chances after 2 p.m. jump to 40%. The best chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm will be after 4 p.m. The storms will be moving at 20-30 mph coming in from the Gulf and moving to the NE across the state. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with an occasional lightning strike or two. There is a marginal chance for severe weather just to the north of Manatee County. The biggest threat of severe weather will be over N. Central Florida on Saturday which will be closer to the actual low pressure center.

The front will whip through the area Saturday evening bringing a 50% chance for scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two. Winds will pick up from the west and northwest at 20-25 mph. Lows will be in the low 60s to start the day on Sunday.

Sunday will be cloudy at times with a chance for a few brief showers. The rain chance is at 20% during the day on Sunday. It will be very windy with winds out of the NNW at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. There is a small craft advisory from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. There will also be rip currents along the area beaches due to the strong onshore winds.

It will be cooler on Sunday with a high in the mid to upper 60s and with a strong wind blowing out of the NNW it will make it feel even chillier.

Jackets will be required on Monday morning with lows in the low 50s and a north wind at 10-15 mph. We will see plenty of sunshine on Monday with a high in the upper 60s.

For St. Valentine’s day look for a cool start but a nice warm finish. We will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s by the early afternoon.

