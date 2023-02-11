Advertise With Us
A little rain, a lot of wind!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday a cold front moves across Florida, bringing changes to the warm and humid weather we had during the week. Gusty winds out of the south continue Saturday, switching to a west wind with even higher gusts Sunday. The winds will create dangerous rip currents at the beaches. A few thunderstorms develop with the front, especially in the evening hours. The afternoon humidity is still high for a warm start to the weekend. Sunday cooler and drier returns with dew points dropping to the 40s and 50s. Warmer air starts to come back on Valentine’s Day.

Red tide levels increased in the last few days. Siesta Key and Longboat Key beaches reported a slight respiratory irritation. As winds increase out of the west Sunday, that onshore wind could move more of the red tide effects to the beaches.

