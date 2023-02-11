Kids Against Hunger helps with hurricane recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kids Against Hunger is a non-profit organization that is helping to end hunger on the suncoast and Fort Myers, where some residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

An event was held this week at St. Armand’s Key Lutheran Church where over 100 volunteers packed 21,000 adult meals in two hours.

”In Fort Myers as most of you know, we had the tremendous hurricane and they’re still in need of food,” said organizer Todd Clevenger. “The food pantries had to close, the majority them, but there’s one that’s been open and feeding up to 6,000 people a day.”

The volunteers worked as a team and each bag packed had enough for six adult meals and 12 children’s meals.

Some volunteers are students from The Classical Academy of Sarasota, like Cayden Bosso, who has a special connection to Fort Myers because his brother was attending a college there when the hurricane hit.

”The destruction was crazy,” said Bosso. “It’s honestly very sad to see and there’s very clearly a lot of people who have been severely effected by that. To be able to help them and give them meals when they might not have much since everything has been taken by the hurricane, it feels good knowing that we can help people.”

