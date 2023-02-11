Hunsader Farms could see changes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70.

The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo and directly through the tiny village.

Additionally, the road would eliminate the parking area the farm uses for the pumpkin festival that they’ve had for the past 31 years.

“We park 3,000 cars here a day during the festival so it will just be a nightmare to get them in somewhere else for the festival in one lot,” said David Hunsader, the owner of the farm.

The Hunsaders previously owned the land and according to David, they had an agreement with the new owner that they could still use the lot for parking. The new owner is proposing the road that would be called East River Ranch Boulevard designated as a north-to-south connector roadway to the county’s thoroughfare plan.

Hunsader’s daughter, Rachel, is rallying the community together to fight back. Even going as far as starting a petition that she’s shared on the farm’s Facebook page. For her, she’s grown up on the land and still calls it home living just down the street.

“While he was farming, us kids would go play, we would go play in the woods, in the dirt, you know take the four-wheelers around and explore. Growing up, I was always like oh man this is a great place for when I have kids, I don’t have to worry about them, they can go explore like I did and now that is not going to happen. They’re not going to be able to grow up like how I grew up,” said Hunsader.

The next meeting addressing the proposed road is on Feb. 16th and Hunsader will be speaking in front of the Manatee County Commissioners.

