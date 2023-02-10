Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Bradenton and Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Celebrate Valentines Day with some local events couples will love on the Suncoast.

1. ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

"All You Need is Love" Tribute Band (WWSB ABC7)

The Beatles said it best, “All you need is love!” Experience the sounds of the Fab Four with “The Liverpool Legends” a grammy-nominated tribute band playing at the Riverview Performing Arts Center Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. The group will be accompanied by The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://thepopsorchestra.org/get-tickets/

2. LOVE SONGS OF SARASOTA TROLLEY TOUR

Love Songs of Sarasota Trolley Tour (WWSB ABC7)

You know the love story of Romeo and Juliet, but what about John and Mable Ringling? Learn about the love stories of six famous Sarasota couples on Discover Sarasota Tours “Love Songs of Sarasota.” The musical trolley tour runs from February 13th to the 15th. Tickets include complimentary beer/wine/champagne at the Tiki Bar.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://www.discoversarasotatours.com/all-tours/love-songs-of-sarasota/

3. SIP AND STROLL

Sip and Stroll (WWSB ABC7)

The Bay Park in Downtown Sarasota is hosting their “Sip and Stroll” event on February 14th. Meet at the Nest Concession to enjoy a specialty chocolate martini for purchase and head to the sunset deck by 6:20pm to catch golden hour by the bay.

For details visit: https://www.thebaysarasota.org/event/valentines-day-sip-stroll/

4. SAY ‘I DO’ AGAIN

Wedding Rings (Jeff Belmonte / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)

For those couples looking to seal the deal say “I Do” Again with a vow renewal ceremony on Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on February 14. Arrive as early as 4:30 p.m. for the best parking and check-in. The nondenominational service begins promptly at 6 p.m. Couples can register the day of for $25.

For details visit: scgov.net/parks

