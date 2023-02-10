Storm system brings changes for weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple more days of warm weather then a minor chill moves in behind cold front late Saturday. We will see another warm and muggy day on Friday with highs warming into the low to mid 80s. We will see a few late day showers or possible thunderstorm pop up along the sea breeze will inland. The rain chance is only 20% for mainly inland rain. Skies will be mostly sunny after a bit of fog in the morning.

Friday night looks to be warm with some more fog possible by daybreak Saturday. The low temperature on Saturday will drop only into the mid 60s and the high will warm into the mid 70s on Saturday. Winds will be brisk out of the SW at 10-15 mph turning more toward the west later in the day. The rain chance on Saturday is at 40% and that will be mainly in the afternoon. The rain chance goes up to 50% by the evening hours as the front moves in. Those showers will be moving fast toward the east northeast at 15-20 mph. The winds will be strong out of the NW once the front moves through gusting as high as 30 mph Sunday morning.

Sunday skies will cloudy at times in the morning with a slight chance for a passing shower or two. It will be windy and cool with temperatures only warming into the to mid 60′s. Skies will begin to clear later in the day.

Monday will be chilly with lows in the low 50s and only warm into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up begins on Valentine’s day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s after a chilly start to the day. The temperatures to start Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Warm weather will stick around on Wednesday and Thursday of next week with highs in the low 80s each day.

