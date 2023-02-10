Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students.

The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a bus stop near the 200 block of 60th Ave. West.

The students told deputies the suspects were shooting Orbeez (water beads) from a nerf-style toy gun at students waiting for the bus. Some of the students received minor marks from the Orbeez.

All five juveniles have been charged with battery.

