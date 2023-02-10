Advertise With Us
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

This is a photo of the Bradenton Area River Regatta from a previous year.
This is a photo of the Bradenton Area River Regatta from a previous year.(Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta.

This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches.

The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to consume alcohol while on the Green Bridge.

Be sure to plan ahead for a designated driver or ride-share service. The Bradenton Area River Regatta kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 11.

This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.

