Parrish Community High School student arrested for making false Fortified Florida tip

Parrish Highschool Student Arrest
Parrish Highschool Student Arrest(WWSB ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fourth student has been arrested in Manatee County for making false school threats.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested a student at Parrish Community High School for making a fake Fortified Florida tip on February 6th about a shooting at PCHS.

According to a report by the Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigated numerous false tips and used techniques to identify a person of interest which lead to their arrest. The student confessed and told detectives they were making the false report “as a joke.”

The student is currently charged with disruption of an educational institution and a second-degree misdemeanor.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

