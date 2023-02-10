Parrish Community High School student arrested for making false Fortified Florida tip

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fourth student has been arrested in Manatee County for making false school threats.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested a student at Parrish Community High School for making a fake Fortified Florida tip on February 6th about a shooting at PCHS.

According to a report by the Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigated numerous false tips and used techniques to identify a person of interest which lead to their arrest. The student confessed and told detectives they were making the false report “as a joke.”

The student is currently charged with disruption of an educational institution and a second-degree misdemeanor.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

