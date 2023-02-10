Advertise With Us
Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south.

The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for about half a day. It will then get a little push overnight and continue its path south through our area Saturday. As it does so, we will be monitoring just how unstable our atmosphere is becoming, tracking radar trends to forecast the chances for severe weather across north Central Florida on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Today will be more humid than in past days and the sky will have a few more clouds. Rain, however, will hold off. Winds might pick up a bit, but on balance, the day will be nice with temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight, the chance for a few showers will increase after midnight and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

The most likely chance for rain will be Saturday between 2-7 p.m. Skies will become cloudy as the slow-moving front inches its way through the Suncoast. Winds will pick up and become gusty and 30 mph gusts will be possible anytime in the afternoon and continue into Sunday. Boaters should monitor the weather for small craft advisories. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe weather in north Central Florida and extended the 5% risk for damaging winds and 2% risk for tornadoes southward to include Tampa Bay and coastal Manatee County on Saturday.

Skies will clear Sunday but winds will continue to be strong and switch to the north. Cool air will move in and the Sunday afternoon temperatures will likely be very close to the Sunday morning temperatures, remaining in the 60s.

We will start to warm next work week.

