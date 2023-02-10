Home Instead’s Venice location hiring caregivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Home Instead is holding a hiring event to fill both part-time and full-time positions on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office, 141 Pong Cypress Road Venice, FL 34292.

According to a survey done by FleishmanHillard, by the end of the decade the population of older adults is expected to increase by 68%.

Home Instead hopes to hire 30 new employees to combat the rising lack of healthcare professionals.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.