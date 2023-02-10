Deputies’ stakeout in Levy County yields three arrests, drugs, weapons cache

BRONSON, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a stolen trailer led Levy County deputies to three arrests, the rescue of a neglected child, and a cache of weapons and drugs, authorities say.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from neighboring Citrus County about a trailer stolen from Homosassa, deputies said.

When Levy County deputies spotted the trailer at a home near a daycare center in Bronson, they set up surveillance. As they watched, they say they discovered that a man they identified as Michael G. Hernandez, 41, a registered sexual predator, was living at the house. Deputies secured a warrant and searched the home Thursday.

Detectives encountered Hernandez leaving the property in a vehicle as the search warrant began and was taken into custody. Inside the vehicle was a 4-year-old child and more than eight ounces of marijuana in the seat next to the child, deputies say.

Deputies also said Hernandez dropped methamphetamines on the ground and attempted to grind them into the dirt as he was being handcuffed.

Two women found inside the house were also arrested. Alexandra Gomara, 27, was charged with child neglect and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Kristie Collins, 49, was wanted for failure to appear in court for a pending drug case.

During a search of the house, detectives seized 14 guns along with about 90 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl and methamphetamines. Several guns were loaded and within reach of the child who was living at this home with Hernandez and Gomara, authorities said.

Hernandez has been charged with a violation of sexual predator registration requirements, child neglect, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamines, evidence tampering and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $266,000.

