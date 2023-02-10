Advertise With Us
Deputies capture suspect after foot pursuit

Sta’chawn L. Wright
Sta’chawn L. Wright(Charlotte County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County apprehended a wanted person following a brief foot pursuit

Just before 6pm on Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to Lehigh Ave. in Port Charlotte, seeking Sta’chawn L. Wright. Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020.

The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January of this year, resulting in a charge for battery.

Upon making contact with Wright’s girlfriend at the front door, the deputy could observe Wright on the lanai in the back of the residence. Another deputy approached from the rear of the residence and called to him by name.

At that time, Wright stated “I’m not going back” and fled on foot, jumping over the fence in the backyard toward Peachland Blvd. As deputies pursued him, they gave multiple verbal commands to Wright to stop running. He then jumped into the canal between Peachland Blvd. and Delavan Ave., where deputies were able to apprehend him.

Sta’Chawn Wright was taken into custody on charges of battery, violation of probation, and resisting an officer without violence. He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

