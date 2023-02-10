Car rolls into water at Centennial Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department rescued a car out of the water at Centennial Park, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account.

Last week, a man and his dog were in the car sitting by the water at the park.

His dog jumped out of the car and the man went after him, leaving the car in drive without realizing.

The car rolled into the water and the police department’s dive team were later called to pull the car out.

The man and his dog are safe and unharmed.

