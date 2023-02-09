Tillman Elementary teacher named February’s Manatee Chalkboard Champion

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarah Couch teaches third grade at James Tillman Elementary School. Even though she’s been teaching for close to 10 years, she says she learns something new from her students every day.

“Every year and every day is totally different. Coming in here, you never know what they’re going to say. You never know what you’re going to learn from the kids,” Couch said.

“You think that you’re teaching them, but they’re really teaching you.”

Couch has a positive outlook every day too, and her students are taking notice. One student, Nora Hanlon, said, “She’s happy and just really kind.”

ABC7 named Mrs. Couch a Chalkboard Champion for Manatee County for the month of February. Carl Reynolds Law presenting her a check for $500.

To honor a teacher in your life, nominate them today.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.