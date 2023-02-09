Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Tillman Elementary teacher named February’s Manatee Chalkboard Champion

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarah Couch teaches third grade at James Tillman Elementary School. Even though she’s been teaching for close to 10 years, she says she learns something new from her students every day.

“Every year and every day is totally different. Coming in here, you never know what they’re going to say. You never know what you’re going to learn from the kids,” Couch said.

“You think that you’re teaching them, but they’re really teaching you.”

Couch has a positive outlook every day too, and her students are taking notice. One student, Nora Hanlon, said, “She’s happy and just really kind.”

ABC7 named Mrs. Couch a Chalkboard Champion for Manatee County for the month of February. Carl Reynolds Law presenting her a check for $500.

To honor a teacher in your life, nominate them today.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weekend cool down is on the way
A robust cold front moving east will soon bring a Suncoast cool down
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead
Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports
Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.
Florida sheriffs urge residents to keep an eye out for pythons
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Latest News

thumbnail
Discovering the Myths of the Suncoast
Tari Kelly is January's Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.
Ashton Elementary teacher named Sarasota Chalkboard Champion
Jonathan Heavner is an agricultural science teacher at Braden River High School.
Braden River High agriculture teacher named Chalkboard Champion
dcsvr
Discovering the teen builders of the Suncoast