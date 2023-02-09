Advertise With Us
Second Parrish Community High School student arrested for video threat

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the F.B.I. to track down the...
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the F.B.I. to track down the person, or people, responsible for making false threats to Parrish Community High School.(abc7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATED at 2 p.m. with second arrest.

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials arrested two Parrish Community High School students Thursday for posting videos depicting school shootings to social media.

The arrests were made as another threat was reported against the school Thursday morning.

In an email to parents, school officials said the two videos, and the two arrests, are unrelated. Both students will be charged with making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting, a second-degree felony.

Officials say that these incidents are also not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days.

Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.

”Please speak to your students regarding the consequences of making or posting threats involving our schools,” the email concluded.

The other incidents are still under investigation at this time.

