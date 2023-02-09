Parrish Community High School to use metal detectors following threats

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a fifth bomb threat at Parrish Community High School, school officials say they are going to utilize metal detectors.

Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday that another threat had been submitted through the Fortify Florida app, an app for anonymous safety tips. Officials were tracing threats at the school to virtual private networks with IP addresses in California and Romania. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been working alongside the FBI to investigate.

On Wednesday, school officials sent a letter to parents informing them of their plans for safety.

“We are calling to keep you informed of our current school situation. We are continuing to work with law enforcement and our district as we closely monitor all events and reports. Again, in an abundance of caution, we will continue to have extra security and law enforcement presence on campus. We will also be using our district’s walkthrough, touchless metal detection system at designated entry points. This is the same system successfully used at some of our county’s high school football games this season. We will also continue to have additional counselors available to speak with students who have a need or desire to speak with someone about recent PCHS events. Thank you to all students for your help and cooperation during these unprecedented times. Students, continue to work with your teachers regarding classwork that you may have missed over the past couple days. Again, please continue to contact law enforcement with any information or details regarding this investigation. Thank you for your attention,” reads the letter.

Individuals involved with threats could face a second degree felony.



