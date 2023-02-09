Advertise With Us
Parrish Community High School student arrested for threat

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the F.B.I. to track down the person, or people, responsible for making false threats to Parrish Community High School.(abc7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a Parrish Community High School student for a social media post that depicted a shooting.

Officials say that this incident is not related to the multitude of threats that have been occurring at the school over the past few days. Another threat was reported Thursday morning. Deputies also arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar threatening video.

The school’s principal stated that school resource officers and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office took the student into custody. The student admitted to making the video and was taken to juvenile detention and charged with the second degree felony of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting. He will be charged with a second degree felony.

The other incidents are still under investigation at this time.

