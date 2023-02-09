Parrish Community High gets another threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school will be under a shelter-in-place protocol until officials deem it safe to do so.

Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.

According to Sheriff Rick Wells, threats are being made using a virtual private network, or VPN, hosted in Romania on the school’s FortifyFL app. A VPN establishes a secure, encrypted connection between a computer and the internet.

This latest threat was announced in a message to parents Thursday morning:

Parents and Families,

Once again the campus is safe and additional security personnel are on hand. Once again Parrish Community High will go into a Shelter-in-Place status for precautionary purposes related to an anonymous threat posted this morning on FortifyFL.

We will alert you as soon as the Shelter-in-Place is lifted.

Thank you for your patience.

According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Randy Warren, authorities will investigate until the digital criminal is caught.

“We got to get that message out there to the rest of the students, or anybody else out there—stop it! You’re going to face the consequences,” said Warren.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.