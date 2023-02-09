Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Parrish Community High gets another threat

Parrish Community High students were evacuated recently after a bomb threat.
Parrish Community High students were evacuated recently after a bomb threat.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school will be under a shelter-in-place protocol until officials deem it safe to do so.

Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.

According to Sheriff Rick Wells, threats are being made using a virtual private network, or VPN, hosted in Romania on the school’s FortifyFL app. A VPN establishes a secure, encrypted connection between a computer and the internet.

This latest threat was announced in a message to parents Thursday morning:

Parents and Families,

Once again the campus is safe and additional security personnel are on hand. Once again Parrish Community High will go into a Shelter-in-Place status for precautionary purposes related to an anonymous threat posted this morning on FortifyFL.

We will alert you as soon as the Shelter-in-Place is lifted.

Thank you for your patience.

According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Randy Warren, authorities will investigate until the digital criminal is caught.

“We got to get that message out there to the rest of the students, or anybody else out there—stop it! You’re going to face the consequences,” said Warren.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A weekend cool down is on the way
A robust cold front moving east will soon bring a Suncoast cool down
A South Florida Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin, who went missing more than a week ago has...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Lyft driver dead
Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports
Python migration patterns show that they often cross the Florida Bay into the Florida Keys.
Florida sheriffs urge residents to keep an eye out for pythons
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Latest News

Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, D-Orlando, questions Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud about his House Bill...
Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
ABC7 named Sarah Couch a Chalkboard Champion for Manatee County for the month of February.
Tillman Elementary teacher named February’s Manatee Chalkboard Champion
Friday starts a weather change.
One more sunny day before clouds begin to build and our weather changes
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida