One more sunny day before clouds begin to build and our weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another day with sunny skies and mild temperatures is in today’s forecast. There will be noticeable differences in today’s weather, however.

Astute weather watchers will notice an increasingly southerly wind begin to cause the humidity to rise, as moisture is transported from the south. We will still have plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be an interesting day. Models have continued to trend slower with the advance of the next cold front. The slower it’s approached the more time is made for the moisture to return to the Suncoast.

Contrary to what many might think, moist air is lighter than dry air. This fact causes instability in the atmosphere. The lighter air wants to rise, which is how you make storms. The more the air has to rise, the greater the instability and the greater the risk for stronger storms.

At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has pushed the zone for a marginal risk of severe weather into north Central Florida as the front approaches Friday into Saturday. That risk may increase if the front moves even slower and taps into Saturday daytime heating.

On the flip side, a limiting factor for the development of strong storms might be the increasing cloud cover shutting down daytime heating. Stay tuned. At present, the most likely time for Suncoast rain will be after midnight Friday night into Saturday morning and building in likelihood Saturday morning into the afternoon.

As the front moves past late in the day on Saturday, our winds will increase, and cooler air will move in. Expect highs in the mid-60s with lows in the low 50s or upper 40s over the weekend.

